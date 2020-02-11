Girl Scouts help bring tobacco-free signage to Columbus parks

COLUMBUS, Ks. — While they may be a small troop, they’re making a big impact, one that effects the whole town.

These ladies are working to make area parks safer for children.

And that starts by enforcing a strict tobacco-free policy at all Columbus parks.

No smoking, no vaping, no tobacco!

Girl Scout Troops 70363 and 70691 went before Columbus City Council with a proposal of adding tobacco-free signage around area parks.

Anna Head, Cadet Girl Scout, said, “We we’re talking about the importance of putting these signs up, so that people of all ages know that it’s illegal, against the law and it’ll make it easier to enforce.”

The city already had an ordinance in place to prohibit smoking at parks, but hearing from these kids made made the issue a little more apparent.

Grant Speith, Mayor, City of Columbus, said, “It’s always nice to have young people in our civics of our community. It was just to establish a healthy environment for those people in the parks.”

With these new signs in place, the girl scouts are hoping these parks can be healthier not only from them but for future Columbus children.

“It feels amazing honestly to know that you’re going to be able to help people, said Head.

And city leaders hope this encourages more young people to make a change in this community as well.

“Older people are planning your future. So, you really need to get out and organize and get involved in your politics,” said Speith.

These signs have been placed around all parks in Columbus, and some will be added to Reeves Park when it is completed in April.

All signs we’re donated by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.