Girl Scouts donate $500 to Wildcat Glades Friends Group

A girl scout troop is giving back to the community to earn a new badge.

Girls from a Daisy/Brownie troop wanted to get their “Make the World a Better Place” patch. They used the extra funds they had from selling cookies to give to the Wildcat Glades Friends Group. The 500 dollars they donated to the organization will go towards park maintenance and something unique that the girls can see when they visit the park.

Wildcat Glades Friends Group Executive Director Robin Standridge says, “We do need some new bird feeders out there and some things like that, so how- this was perfect timing for us.”

Troop Leader Keisha Bock says, “We had a party and we just discussed it and I gave out some options there and we just talked about it and they chose wildcat glades that way to earn their patch.”

The girls were able to enjoy cookies and juice after the check presentation as a thank you from Wildcat Glades Friends Group.