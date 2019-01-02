Girl Scouts announce new cookie to kick off 2019 season

Behold, Girl Scout cookie season is upon us!

What better way to celebrate than with the announcement of a brand new cookie?

The Girl Scouts announced Wednesday this year’s brand new cookie flavor — the Caramel Chocolate Chip cookie.

It features caramel, semi-sweet chocolate chips, and hint of sea salt. It’s also gluten-free.

If you’re more of a Tagalongs or Thin Mints kind of person, the classics will all be available too.

The Caramel Chocolate Chip cookie will be available in select areas.

You can find cookies near you via the Girl Scout Cookie Finder app or online on girlscoutcookies.org by typing in your zip code.

Funds from every Girl Scout cookie purchase funds experiences for girls and their troops throughout the year.