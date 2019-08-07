Girl Scout Troop 70098 donates unique swing to Morse Park in Neosho

NEOSHO, Mo. – A special dedication ceremony celebrates a unique addition to a Neosho park.

Girl Scout Troop 70098 donated a swing to Morse Park, just across from the flowerbox. Troop members raised money through cookie sales, but the main portion of the funds raised came from a successful spaghetti fundraiser and a lemonade stand. Southwest Missouri Bank also matched whatever the girls raised.

The $2,000 swing allows kids with physical disabilities to enjoy the playground.

“It feels really good to be able to put this here for the people who need it.” Lorelai Yost, Girl Scout

A ribbon cutting Tuesday for the swing was hosted by the Neosho Area Chamber of Commerce and the City of Neosho Park and Recreation Department.