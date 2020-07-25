Girl Scounts of the USA adds 24 badges mainly focused around STEM fields

JOPLIN, Mo. — Area girls will have a lot more options when it comes to scout badges from now on.

The national organization has added 24 new badges designed to help boost girls interest in fields including science, technology, engineering, math, entrepreneurship, and even the automotive industry.

Kelsey Connor, Girl Scouts of the Missouri Heartland, said, “And those kinds of fields your not typically seeing a lot of women in them, so we want to change that and get more of our girls actually interested in that uh field and so and start kind of start that process and get those wheels turning.”

For more information on those merit badges in particular and the Girl Scouts in general.

www.girlscoutsmoheartland.org