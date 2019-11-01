Girl dresses up as jellyfish for Halloween after being stung on vacation

JOPLIN, Mo.–One Joplin student’s Halloween costume puts a positive spin on a painful experience.

Brylee Mitchell, 8, was stung by a jellyfish on a family vacation in Destin, Florida, this past summer.

Even though this memory brings up a painful time in Mitchell’s life, she decided to be a jellyfish as her Halloween costume this year.

So her mom, Taylor, spent ten hours putting the costume together with a clear umbrella, LED lights, and fabric.

Mitchell says the sky is the limit when it comes to making costumes.

“Always be creative and never give up,” explained Mitchell.

Mitchell adds she’ll now stay away from jellyfish next time she’s on vacation.