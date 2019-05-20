Girl, 8, found safe after being kidnapped while walking with her mom

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(NBC News) - An 8-year-old girl was found safe Sunday after being grabbed off a street in Fort Worth, Texas, police said.

Salem Sabatka was walking with her mother when she was taken and put in a vehicle.

Her mother went after her but was unable to stop the kidnapping. She fought with the man who took her daughter, grabbed a piece of his jewelry, but was then thrown from the vehicle, police said.

Part of the incident was captured on the doorbell camera of a neighbor, who ran out to the street after hearing the mother's screams.

Police quickly started looking for the girl and sent out alerts with photos and details of the car.

About eight hours later, police arrested Michael Webb, 51, on an aggravated kidnapping charge. Police expect additional charges to be added.

Police found Webb and the girl at a hotel after local church members who were looking for the car spotted it in Forest Hill, Texas.

Michael Webb, 51, was charged with aggravated kidnapping.

“I have two boys and I would have wanted as many eyes looking out for my boys as possible,” said Jeff King, a local pastor who went searching for the car after seeing the police alerts and then notified investigators of its whereabouts.

"I feel like God allowed me to be a tool," said King.

Sabatka was taken to a hospital for examination.

“Those of you who have camera doorbells, keep them going,” Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price said at a press conference. “They were a huge help in getting this settled.”

