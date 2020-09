GIRARD, Ks. — Starting this Friday, Girard residents will be eligible for free meals through a grant.

Greenbush and the city of Girard partnered together to offer this with CDBG funds.

Residents can get free meals from September 18th through the 25th at 102 North Ozark from 10:30 a.m. To 12:30 p.m.

All they need to bring is either their driver’s license or a bill to show their proof of residency.

Food will be given out on a first come first served basis.