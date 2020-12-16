Girard Chamber of Commerce helps local businesses

GIRARD, Ks. — The Girard Area Chamber of Commerce is working on creating opportunities for local businesses.

It’s called the Restart Kansas loan to benefit businesses in the entire county. Loans are usually designed with interest rates and matching statements which sometimes makes it difficult for smaller businesses to get the loans they need. So, this opportunity aims to reduce those requirements.

Jessica Riper, Girard Area Chamber of Commerce Exec. Director, said, “That can be available for anyone in Crawford County to be able to help promote their business, help with growth or just sustainability for right now during COVID.”

The Girard Area Chamber of Commerce created a more accessible option for businesses all over Crawford County to stay open during the pandemic.

“15,000 was made available through credits, tax credits, and that tax credit was set up through anybody in Crawford County.”

The Restart Kansas loan is designed for small businesses. With less strict requirements, it’s easier for those businesses to handle.

Julie Smith, Kansas State Extension Agent, said, “This money is available, low interest, no match funds required, so if a business is looking to expand or do anything during this time, even if it’s $5,000 that they need, that money is available right now.”

It not only could help businesses stay open in a time when many are struggling, but also help them grow in the future.

“Economic development isn’t just growing your business base, but also supporting what we currently have and during this time of COVID, that’s been really important, especially in our small towns and big cities, to keep the businesses that are here, here and open for business and as successful as possible.”

Because small businesses are a staple in areas like Crawford County.

“It’s really important that for businesses that are struggling and just need to make it through this time, and are willing to take on a little more debt, this would be something good for them.”

If you’re interested in the loan we have the chamber’s contact information listed below. Only $15,000 is available for businesses, so once it’s gone, it’s gone. But, any businesses interested in any other loans given out by the chamber can contact them directly.

https://www.girardkansaschamber.com/girardchamber@girardkansas.gov