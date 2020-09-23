Ginsburg honored Wednesday at Supreme Court

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is lying in repose at the Supreme Court Wednesday.

This morning her family and close friends joined the other Supreme Court Justices to honor her legacy in a private ceremony inside the court’s great hall.

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg ascended the steps of the high court Wednesday morning, one last time. Inside, family, close friends, and the Justices gathered to remember Ginsburg as a brilliant jurist, skilled attorney, fighter, and friend.

Chief Justice John Roberts, said, “When she spoke people listened.”

Chief Justice John Roberts says the impact Justice Ginsburg made in the high court first as a lawyer and then as associate justice will last for generations.

“There she won famous victories that helped move our nation closer to equal justice under law. To the extent that now women are the majority in law schools not simply a handful.”

Warren Tripp, said, “I am just honoring her memory.”

Outside, thousands of people lined up to pay their respects. Warren Tripp says he came all the way from Madison, Wisconsin.

“I want to be here with other people and mourn her.”

Deborah Weimer, said, “Strength determination courage.”

That’s how Deborah Weimer described Ginsburg. She says the late justice inspired her to pursue a career in law.

“It is just so impressive that she has continued to fight the way she has fought all this time.”

Ginsburg, who passed away Friday after a lengthy battle with cancer, served on the high court for 27 years. Bebe Verdery says she hopes her work fighting for gender equality lives on.

Bebe Verdery, said, “We need to work to carry on her legacy, we need to honor her by continuing her work.”