WEBB CITY, Mo. — In this season of giving, Ghetto Tacos will host a fundraiser.

The food truck will donate all proceeds this Sunday to a Joplin first responder affected by covid-19. This fundraiser will apply to sales of their lunch taco menu.

This will be the first fundraiser they will hold for a covid victim. It will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. On December 13th at Miner’s Liquor in Webb City.