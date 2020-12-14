Ghetto Tacos helps a WCPD officer with Covid

WEBB CITY, Mo.– The community is helping the family of a Webb City Police Officer who is battling Coronavirus make ends meet.

Sunday, Ghetto Tacos held a fundraiser in Webb City and donated all food sales to Police Officer Nic Linder and his family of five.

Officer Linder was diagnosed with Coronavirus nearly a month ago.

He recently developed pneumonia, which means he will be off of work for several more weeks.

His wife is thankful for the community’s support during this difficult time.

Jessica Linder, Wife of First Responder Battling Covid

“Its really great to see the community come out and for ghetto tacos to offer a fundraiser for our family during Christmas time and during a time where he’s off work. So its been overwhelming and we are very humbled and grateful.”

The money raised Sunday afternoon will help pay the family’s bills and buy Christmas presents for his family.