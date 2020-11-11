Ghetto Tacos building permanent location

WEBB CITY, Mo. — Ghetto Tacos–that food truck you see everywhere–is building a permanent location. They’ve started construction in Webb City. That doesn’t mean they’re done with the truck, they’re going to do both.

Plans for opening a restaurant had actually been in progress for a while. It was because the support of the community that made the owner’s dreams become reality.

Marcos Renteria, Ghetto Tacos Owner, said, “We’ve been blessed from our customers supporting Ghetto Tacos, so we’ve just been saving for just years, and I feel like this is the time and I feel we’re just ready for it, it’s the customers not us.”

The new restaurant will be at 513 North Street. The owners hope to finish construction in early 2021.