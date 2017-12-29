Getting in shape for 2018

Many people are making a resolution to get fit for the new year.

“Exercise is important for everybody just to stay healthy and have the wellness in their life to life longer,” says Juliana Hughes.

The new year is on the horizon, and many people make the goal to begin a new fitness lifestyle. Personal Trainer Juliana Hughes says eating a healthy diet will help you maintain good energy to workout.

“You’re going to have a bad day your going to have days where you don’t feel well,” says Juliana Hughes.

But, She Says Consistency Is Key.

“Everybody right now is probably making New Year’s resolutions, but when you make those resolutions, make them time bound,” says Juliana Hughes.

Hughes adds that establishing short and long term goals are a big help so that you are less likely to give up if you haven’t reached your ultimate goal. She recommends that you work out 2 and a half hours a week.

“As you’re trying to lose weight or continue to build your muscle or whatever your goal is you want to add,” says Juliana Hughes.

You can do a variety of exercises in your home like push ups.

“This area is so amazing for runners and for walkers. We’ve got trails, we’ve got actual running and bike lanes on roads around Joplin,” says Juliana Hughes.



And some people in the community have already begun their workout journey.

“I actually joined Weight Watchers, and then joined Anytime and Orange Theory. I try to mix it up: a little bit cardio, weights,” says Jennelyn Giovando.

Giovando says she struggles with staying committed to her workouts so she purchased a FitBit. This helps her track her physical activity throughout the day.

“So, I think it’s all mental; you’ve got to get your gym clothes on, you got to get in your car or walk to the gym or wherever it is and you got to get on your favorite machine,” says Jennelyn Giovando.