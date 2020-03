FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — USDish.com will pay someone $1,000 to watch 15 hours of The Office for 15 hours.

In return, they will give one person $1,000, a Netflix gift card, and a dream job kit with The Office swag.

Apply here if you’re interested.

Applications are open now through March 16th, 6 p.m. CST.

In October, they paid someone $1,300 to watch 13 Stephen King movies.

USDish.com, an authorized reseller of DISH.