(CNN) — Gatherings of large groups that have been brought to a halt by the novel coronavirus are starting to make their way back into life in the United States, but they may not look the way they once did and experts question if the public is ready for them at all.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said that teams may open their facilities as soon as Tuesday — so long as it is permitted in their state and teams follow staffing restrictions. Players and coaches, however, won’t start to return until next month.