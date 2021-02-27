DIAMOND, Mo. — George Washington Carver National Park will be having an “interracial understanding” hearing that is part of their weekends program.

It will teach people about how George Washington Carver worked with different organizations that included YMCA’s and interracial corporation groups in efforts for interracial understanding and cooperation.

The hearing will also cover the time frame he spent as a slave, when slavery was abolished, and how he became the man we know him to be today.

Sarah Martin Park Ranger, says, “It’s amazing to just be able to work for this park and to understand George’s story and his humble beginnings. And to be able to bring that to life. Uh years later. To young children who are starting to learn about the idea of diversity in the classroom.”

If you weren’t able to attend the program, there will be another chance Sunday at 1 P.M.

Starting on February 27 daily tours are now being offered at 10 A.M. and 2 P.M.