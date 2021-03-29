George Washington Carver National Monument reopens to public

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — For the first time in more than a year, people are being allowed inside the visitor’s center at Newton County’s George Washington Carver National Monument.

The center shut its doors on March 18th of 2020 due to the pandemic. It reopened this morning – but to a limited number of visitors.

Masks are also still required. Ranger Randall Becker says you might notice some changes inside the facility.

Randall Becker, Supervisory Park Ranger, said, “A brand new monitor display back there behind me we do ask people to limit their visit to 30 minutes or less and 25 people at a time in the building.”

Visitors will still have to practice social distancing. They are being directed to enter the building on the East side and leave through the North exit. The second floor of the center is off-limits for now.