George Washington Carver National Monument “Man of Great Faith” talk showcases Carver’s spiritual side

DIAMOND, Mo. — Several people gather at George Washington Carver National Monument to learn about a different side of the famous agricultural scientist.

Visitors listened to a talk called Man of Great Faith at the monument Sunday.

Park staff spoke about how Carver had a deep Christian faith and how he often credited that for his success.

Event organizers hope attendees walk away from their visit with a better understanding of the type of person George Washington Carver was during his life and his legacy.

Valerie Baldwin, George Washington Parker National Monument park guide, “We know about his scientist side, we know about his inventing side, and we know about his journey and everything, but his life and his faith is as much connected as his scientist, his invention, it’s all connected. It’s who he was, it’s the man he was.”

The monument hosts these informational talks and special events throughout the year.

To check their calendar, click here.