George Washington Carver National Monument celebrates Black History Month

DIAMOND, Mo. — George Washington Carver’s history goes much further than the peanut.

Sarah Martin – George Washington Carver National Monument Park Guide, said, “George really believed in character of people. He didn’t believe in what your background was, or where you came from, what color you looked like, or what you believed in. He believed in as long as you had an I can attitude, you can become anything you want to be, and do anything you want to do.”

“While George Washington Carver may be known for the peanut, his legacy goes much further than that.”

“He spent about the first 10 years of his life here before leaving to pursue an education. Of course in the 1800s there was a lot of adversity and challenges because of the color of his skin, and he had to go through many obstacles in order to get an education.”

Carver would go on to get his master degree from Iowa Agricultural School in Ames. He then spent a lot of his time with one of America’s biggest African American leaders.

“He would get the opportunity to work for the next 47 years at Distigue Institute in Alabama under Booker T. Washington where he would of course effect the lives of thousands of students.”

But carver would go on to try and motivate many more than students.

“He always said he was the trailblazer, and that he realized there was a need for inspiration, and he tried to inspire others in everything that he did.”

His inspiration on others would then inspire people to make his national park.

“It is the first park dedicated after an African American, first national park for anyone other than a president at the time, and first national monument dedicated during war-time.”