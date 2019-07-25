George Washington Carver National Monument celebrates Apollo 11 anniversary

DIAMOND, Mo. – 50 years ago, Apollo 11 returned to Earth from the Moon.

The George Washington Carver National Monument is celebrating this anniversary. They’re giving children and their families the opportunity to learn more about rocketry and space. A mechanical engineering professor from Arkansas came to speak about rockets and trajectory. Children were also given paper materials to create their own planets, constellations and pop rockets.

“If they possibly have a passion in something and they want to test it out, they absolutely have the opportunity to do so and this is a creative mean to test out that hands-on learning.” Sarah Martin, Park Guide

Martin continues to say, they only expected a few dozen people, but more than 100 showed up.