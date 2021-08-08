George Washington Carver Monument in Diamond is celebrating 105 years

DIAMOND, Mo. — The George Washington Carver Monument in Diamond is celebrating the national park service’s 105 birthday.

And this coming Saturday, it’s bringing American history to life with a Storytelling Day event.

One storyteller will portray the President Harry S. Truman, and talk about his World War I memories.

Another one will portray Ida B. Wells, who was an educator and Civil Rights activist.

Curtis Gregory, Park Ranger, says, “It’s a way of telling other stories of other national park service sites around the country. And just telling these stories about these wonderful people and their contributions to American society.”

The event is free and open the public and runs from 11 A.M.-1 P.M. again, next Saturday, August, 21.