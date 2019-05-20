George Washington Carver gives exclusive look at items in honor of International Museum Day

DIAMOND, Mo. - In honor of International Museum Day, George Washington Carver National Monument was showing a behind-the-scenes look at their collections.

Items were displayed on a table that showed an in-depth look at Carver's life.

There were also letters that Carver wrote to his friends that told more about his relationships.

All of the items were either found on the property where the George Washington Carver National Monument Park now stands, or donated to the National Park Services.

Curtis Gregory, George Washington Carver Park Ranger, says, "I think that it's very cool that we are touching basic history and related to George Washington Carver and how it affected Carver's life somewhat and how people did and that we are able to share with visitors."

If you missed seeing the collections today, they are occasionally rotated in the museum, and there will be another behind-the-scenes look later this year.

