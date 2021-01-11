George Washington Carver Birthplace fundraising for scholarship

DIAMOND, Mo. — A non-profit organization needs your help to keep a legacy of learning going.

2021 marks the 19th year for the George Washington Carver Birthplace Memorial Scholarship. The annual event is designed to honor the memory of the Diamond, Missouri native who excelled in a number of different fields. Birthplace Association Chair Kim Mailes says the amount of the scholarship is dependent upon the money raised, which last year totaled $1,000 and was won by a high school student from Diamond.

Kim Mailes, Carver Birthplace Association Chairperson, said, “They are students who are interested in the same fields Carver was interested in, art, science, education, agriculture and so we’d like to perpetuate the legacy of Dr. Carver through providing scholarships for students to pursue careers that are in the same vein that Carver studied and worked in his life.”

