General Mills employees help frame house for MLK day

JOPLIN, Mo. — There are a lot of other places employees of a local company would rather have been than out in the cold this morning.

What better occasion than the Martin Luther King Day of service to roll up your sleeves to help build a house for a deserving family?

That’s what 30 employees from the Joplin General Mills Plant did on this cold Monday morning.

Isabel Quepons, General Mills Joplin Plant Manager, said, “We support the veterans all year long, as a company and as a plant, and we’re very proud we work with veterans at our plant and it’s very important for them and for us to support this type of work.”

Not only did several employees from General Mills donate their time today, the company also kicked in $24,000 to help get the project off the ground.

The recipient of what will be the 167th home built by the Joplin Area Habitat for Humanity is a family of 7 in the 1300 block of South New Hampshire.

Breanna Arnold, Home Recipient, said, “Extremely grateful, super blessed”

Breanna Henry, her husband, a military veteran, and their five kids will move in once construction is complete.

“There are some of them that I was taking to had to go to work today at 2, and work until tonight, and so just for them to volunteer their time for our family is just amazing.”

Scott Clayton, Ex. Director, Joplin Area Habitat for Humanity, said, “Today is a great day to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King through volunteerism, it’s also a great day because we’re building for a veteran and his family, we’re excited for Jesse and Breanna and also General Mills, they’ve been a great partner of ours for a long time, so employees are here and they supply us with grants so we can do this kind of work so a lot of great things coming together for sure.”