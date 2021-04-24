GALENA, Kan. — An old 1939 Texaco gas station structure that sits near Route 66 is now shining with life once again.

Just after 8 P.M,, Saturday, Gearhead Curios in Galena held a lighting ceremony for their new neon light display.

The display is one of several projects that owner aaron perry and his family have completed since taking ownership of the property back in 2018.

Other displays around the property include a replica 1951 Doc Hudson car, antique Texaco gas pumps and a ‘tag flag’, which consists of 169 Kansas license plates that make up an American flag.

Perry says the renovations will provide great photo opportunities for travelers along Route 66.

Aaron Perry, Owner of Gearhead Curios, says, “I love what Route 66 is. I love what America was post-war and part of that is neon. My intent is i want people to come and enjoy the neon. I want them to bring up a chair and just sit under the neon glow and share stories with people.”

The neon lights will come on at dusk each evening and stay on until midnight.

Gearhead Curios will host other small events through the next two years before hosting a grand opening celebration on June 17, 2023.