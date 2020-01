NIXA, Mo. (KOLR) – A statement from the Nixa School District confirms a male suspect pointed a gun at five students of Nixa’s SCORE high school on Wednesday (01/22/20).

The suspect has been identified as a non-Nixa student.

The statement from the district says the male “brandished a firearm” at the students around 2:31 p.m.

A school spokesperson says the Greene County Sheriff’s Office took the suspect into custody shortly after the situation occurred.

This is a developing story.