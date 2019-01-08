Gayle Wells joins the Oklahoma Law Enforcement Hall of Fame

One of the newest members of the Oklahoma Law Enforcement Hall of Fame is from right here in the Four States.

Gayle Wells began a career in law enforcement in 1968 as a patrol officer for the Carthage Police Department. Wells later worked for the Joplin, Grove and Grand River Dam Authority Police Departments, as well as the Delaware County Sheriff's Office. In 1995 Wells became chief of police in Grove.

The Oklahoma Law Enforcement Hall of Fame was established to honor the men and women responsible for maintaining safety and order in the Sooner State.