Gauxpro Performance Horses hosts an equine educational event

JOPLIN, Mo. — If you’re looking to learn how to ride a horse, Gauxpro Performance Horses in Joplin provides the chance to do just that with professional trainers.

Gauxpro was established two years ago and Saturday held an equine educational event open to the general public.

From live demonstrations to auctions to vendors offering veterinary advice, Gauxpro demonstrated how to properly handle and take care of a horse.

Owner, Margaux Tucker, says she wanted to share their well-rounded facility and the other services the equine industry has to offer.

Margaux Tucker, Gauxpro Performance Horses Owner, says, “Come visit Gaux Pro, and check out what we have to offer. If you’re needing a horse, we have several for sale. If you’re needing to sell a horse, we can help you sell one. If you’re wanting lessons for you or your children, or maybe even a grandparent, or a birthday gift, come see us and check it out. It’s a really great gift. Horses can do a lot for the soul, and we just would love for everybody to understand what we have to offer and that horses can be a great pastime for anybody.”

Tucker says Gauxpro does a lot of traveling to horse shows so whatever you might need when it comes to horses, they can help.