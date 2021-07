JOPLIN, MO – If you plan on traveling over the holiday weekend, get ready to dish-out more dollars at the pump.

According to “GasBuddy,” the average cost of gas in Missouri is $2.79 a gallon.

It’s the highest it’s been during the “4th of July” in 7 years, when it cost more than $3.00 a gallon.

Analysts believe it will continue to climb in the second half of the year.

The price has risen more than 4 cents just this week.