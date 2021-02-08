Gas prices near pre-pandemic levels

FOUR STATE AREA — If you think you’re paying more for gas than you were just a few weeks ago, you’d be correct.

According to Gasbuddy, the price per gallon has returned to pre-pandemic levels. Nationwide, the average cost is nearly $2.5 dollars a gallon, which is up over four cents from only a week ago and up nearly 20 cents from just a month ago. The cost in Joplin ranges anywhere from just over two dollars a gallon to two dollars and 19 cents.

A spokesperson for Gasbuddy says the increase is due to a rise in demand for fuel as some of the covid-19 restrictions are being lifted and drivers are out in search of the vaccine, or are getting out more now after having received the shots.