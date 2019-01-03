Gas prices expected to rise soon

With some of the busiest travel days of the year behind us, drivers may have noticed less strain on their wallets while filling up at the pump.

The year ended with some of the lowest prices we’ve seen lately, but according to one website, don’t expect for them to stay that way for the entire year. Gasbuddy.Com says the cost will begin to rise within the next month or two as countries in the middle east are expected to begin cutting production. An improving U.S. economy is expected to help drive up costs as well.

Between now and this summer, GasBuddy expects the cost of gas to go up at least a dollar a gallon, and in major metropolitan areas, possibly even higher.