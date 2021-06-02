Garth Brooks to perform at Arrowhead Stadium for first time

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — August 7th of this year will mark a first for the number-one selling solo artist in US history.

Garth Brooks has performed in Kansas City many times.

But his Saturday, August 7th concert will be his first ever at Arrowhead Stadium.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 11th at 10 AM through Ticketmaster and are $94-95 each.

According to the Kansas City Chiefs’ president, Mark Donovan, the stadium will be at full capacity for the concert.

Arrowhead staff will monitor COVID-19 guidelines and take precautions if necessary.