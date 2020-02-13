Gaming Compact dispute raises questions about education funding

OKLAHOMA — As the gaming compact dispute continues in Oklahoma, having the money to properly fund education is a hot topic.

David Carriger, Superintedent Quapaw Public Schools, said, “Its kind of sad to see there is a fight now between the Governor and the legislature and the tribes over the funding.”

Public schools are caught right in the middle of a current gaming compact dispute with tribes in Oklahoma and the governor.

Billy Friend, Vice Chairman Of The Oklahoma Indian Gaming Association, said, “88% of the exclusivity fees goes to education in the state.”

Governor Kevin Stitt recently asked the state legislature to allow him to use money from its revenue stabilization fund to make up the difference.

Stitt says this would only be used as needed for education while Oklahoma works to resolve its ongoing dispute with tribes in the state.

“The tribes have been so good to the schools especially are Quapaw Nation from school resource officer to remodeling locker rooms,” said Carriger.

Oklahoma currently gets 4 to 6% in state fees on class 3 gaming and 10% on table games from the tribes.

Governor Kevin Stitt wants to increase the exclusivity fees so more funds would be available to the state.

Governor Stitt released a statement saying in part, “I remain confident the state and Oklahoma’s tribes can hammer out a compromise that is a win-win for all four million Oklahomans, and we can accomplish this without putting public education in the cross-hairs”

Vice Chairman of the Oklahoma Indian Gaming Association, Billy Friend, says it is very disappointing that the tribes are not recognized for their big financial contributions.

“We feel its very unfortunate the Governor has used this education platform you know and trying to pin that back on because no body in the state supports education more than the tribes,” said Friend.

The tribes and the governor are waiting to hear if the original compact continues or if Governor Stitt can raise the exclusivity fees.

Both sides are working with a a mediator assigned by a federal judge in Oklahoma to resolve the issue.

“The judge has asked that he’d like to have the mediation report by March 31st.”