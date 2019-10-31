Gaming coming to Crowder’s athletic program as a D-1 sport

by: Savanna Cyr

NEOSHO, Mo.–For more than ten years, Crowder College hasn’t had a new athletic program — until now.

The college’s Board of Trustees approved the establishment of an e-sports team. This team is provided by the National Junior College Athletic Association E-Sports.

Participating in e-sports will be considered a Division 1 sport in the assoication.

Students will compete in three games during the fall season: Rocket League, Madden ’19 and Super Smash Bros.

“We’re going to reach a whole different genre of what we would consider athletes that will be involved in this sport,” explained John Sisemore with Crowder College.

Sisemore says e-sports is a $900 million industry with more than 400 million viewership.

