Galloway stops in Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Democratic candidate for the Governor of Missouri made a campaign stop in Joplin this afternoon.

State Auditor Nicole Galloway spoke at the Teamsters Local 823. She was joined by the Democratic candidate for Secretary of State, Yanka Faleti. Galloway spoke about her record as state auditor, the Governor’s response to covid-19, the economy, and the importance of voting.

Nicole Galloway, (D) Gubernatorial Candidate, said, “70,000 have just stopped looking for work. They’ve exited the labor market because there’s not jobs to be had. The best way we can get folks back to work, and have folks comfortable and participating in our economy, is to contain the spread of this virus.

Galloway is running against incumbent, Republican Governor Mike Parson, Libertarian Candidate Rik Combs, and Green Party Candidate Jerome Howard Bauer. The election is November 3rd.