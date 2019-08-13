Galloway announces 2020 campaign for governor

Missouri Auditor Nicole Galloway launched her Democratic campaign for governor on Monday.

She started off by highlighting her efforts to uncover government waste and criticizing a new state law banning most abortions at the eighth week of pregnancy.

Galloway formally jumped into the 2020 race before Republican Governor Mike Parson has made his announcement, which is expected to come after Labor Day. Though she didn’t mention Parson by name, Galloway took several jabs at his administration while painting a picture of corruption in Jefferson City.

Currently, Galloway is the only Democratic statewide office holder.