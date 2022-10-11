Incident happened near East 22nd and South Wood Street in Galena

GALENA, Kans. — A vehicle strikes a pedestrian on a residential street in Galena, sending one person to a Joplin Hospital by Life Flight.

It happened this evening near the intersection of East 22nd Street and South Wood Street.

Galena Police Chief, Billy Charles said the pedestrian was then air lifted to Freeman Hospital.

The extent of the injuries to either the pedestrian or the driver of the vehicle involved, are unknown at this time.

Galena Police are now investigating the incident.

This is a developing story, and we’ll have more information as it becomes available.