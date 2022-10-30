GALENA, Kan. — Despite some rain this evening, hundreds still came out for some Halloween fun.

The Park Hill Nazarene Church of Galena held it’s annual “Trunk or Treat” event. This year’s event featured monster trucks, motorcycles, and of course, plenty of candy.

Kids and their parents came in Halloween costumes, making their way through the church parking lot to fill up candy bags. Church officials say hosting this event is a way to be more involved in the community.

“To show people, kids, parents that God loves them and we care about them. And hopefully if they don’t have a church home, they’ll come back and learn more about God and ultimately, come to know him as their savior,” said Brad Hunt, Pastor, Park Hill Nazarene Church.

The most popular guest today was Polo, the Riverton School District’s therapy dog, who proudly wore his Pitt State Gorilla shirt.