GALENA, Kan. — A Southeast community hopes the holiday spirit will pay off big come summertime.

The Galena Parks and Rec department hosted its second annual “Home for the Holidays” festival.

Proceeds from this year’s event will go towards a splash pad for the community.

Today’s festivities included a little something for everyone with local vendors, food trucks, photo booths, and a live auction.

“There’s a lot of people who need somewhere to go and something to do for the kids, I think it also shows them that our community no matter how little, that we can come together and enjoy the holidays together,” said Nancy Flint, Galena Parks, and Rec Committee.

Flint says the city has held a Christmas parade for several years and they wanted to provide people with other activities to do while at the parade.