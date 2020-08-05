Galena vineyard up for sale

GALENA, Ks. — It’s no secret that many Americans are drinking more alcohol since the start of the pandemic.

And that’s helping a Southeast Kansas couple’s business, which just happens to be up for sale.

Have you ever wanted to get into the winery industry but didn’t want the hassle of having to start one yourself?

If that’s the case, you might want to consider one that’s for sale just West of Joplin.

Steve Vogel, Vogel Family Vineyard, said, “You meet a lot of interesting people, you know, it’s like, I’ve always liked a party, but if you have 5 or 6 new people, it’s always interesting and fun to talk to and you also feel by the time they leave you feel you know them, so it’s a lot of fun.”

Steve Vogel says he and his wife planted their first crop of grapes in 2005 and started bottling wine four years later.

The couple has held wine tastings in their house for years on a frequent basis.

He says the view itself is beautiful, and they meet people from all over the U.S. and even visitors from as far away as Europe and the Middle East.

But Vogel says now is a good time to downsize, so the winery is up for sale as well as the house on the same property.

Although it’s not an absolute necessity, Vogel would love to see the next owner keep the winery going.

“And it has been very enjoyable but we’re at a point in our life that there’s a great opportunity here for somebody that really wants to get into it, uh there’s a big demand to the retailers, there’s also a bigger demand because we’re on I-44 and with the casino down there people always wanting something to do.”

If you’d like more information on the eight and a half acre property, you can call 417-850-4982.