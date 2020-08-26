Galena under boil order after water main break

GALENA, Ks. — After a water main break overnight the city of Galena is now under a boil order.

The leak happened near 11th and Galena streets.

Water pressure for customers has been reduced to help city workers get the leak fixed.

Because of that, KDHE has issued the boil order.

To make sure your water is safe to drink, boil water for one minute before drinking or food preparation or use bottled water.

Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces in clean tap water that contains bleach.

If your tap water appears dirty, flush the water lines until it clears.