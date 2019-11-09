Galena students recognize veterans with honorary ceremony

GALENA, Kan.–It’s been years since Harry Cantrell wore the uniform.

“That was 1961 to 1965,” explained veteran Harry Cantrell.

But even though it’s been decades, it’s something he’ll never forget.

“Stationed Altus AFB, OK – Atlas Missile program our squadron for 577th,” Cantrel added.

Cantrell is just one of the veterans who makes a point to take part in the Galena veterans ceremony.

“It’s our one day we try to bring them all in and honor them,” said Galena teacher Diana Moss.

There’s live music, an art contest, and a speech from an active member of the military, sharing experiences.

Moss says yearly program means a lot for vets and students.

“We are very proud that we have a lot of students that go into the military,” added Moss.

She adds the commitment to armed services doesn’t stop there.

“We do a letter writing program for our active duty students that are out in the field right now,” Moss explained.

Moss says it’s important to take the time to honor veterans, something Harry Cantrell appreciates.+

“It’s always good,” said Cantrell. “Not as many people today. Of course, every year we lose a few.”