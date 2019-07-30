1  of  2
Galena student raises money to pay off overdue lunch debt for her classmates

by: Savanna Cyr

GALENA, Kan. – An elementary student from Galena raises money and donates it to her school district.

Emma Jarvis donated more than $1,000 to pay off her classmate’s overdue lunch debt. She used the money she won from the Junior Miss Galena Pageant and a GoFundMe account to pay the school. Jarvis was concerned about students not being able to pay for the lunch they ate during the school year.

“Very unique for a young person to be looking around and noticing the circumstances of those around them”

Trey Moeller, Superintendent

Emma also donated money to the Galena City Pool.

