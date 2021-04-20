Galena seeking donations for Route 66 Brick Campaign

GALENA, Ks. — Leaving a mark on a stretch of Americana, it’s what Galena city officials are hoping people will do. They’re accepting donations for their Route 66 Brick Campaign.

The bricks will be placed on the sidewalks of Main Street – and can commemorate events, and-or feature business logos, quotes or even names. It’s the third year for the campaign. Officials want to use this to take advantage of the beginning of tourism season for Route 66.

Renee Charles, Galena City Clerk, said, “April’s the start, end of March early April is the start of tourism for 66, spring break people come through here to travel, so yeah I believe this is a really good time to start.”

You can fill-out an application in person at city hall – or online.