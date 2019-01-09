Galena School District went on lockdown while authorities searched for a suspect

The Galena School District went on a brief lockdown today while authorities searched for a suspect.

Just before noon today, an officer noticed a vehicle involved in an assault reported earlier in the day. That officer tried to get behind the vehicle at 10th and Joplin Street.

When the vehicle went to make a turn at 10th and Short Street, the driver got out and took off on foot. As a result, the school district went under a lockdown until 2:15 this afternoon.

Police say the vehicle was reported stolen yesterday afternoon.