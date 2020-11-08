Galena residents come out to honor their Veterans

GALENA, Kan. — Veteran’s Day kicks off early Saturday in Galena.

Residents gathered on Main Street for their Annual Veteran’s Parade.

Local law enforcement agencies, fire departments and other organizations marched or rode down the street waving to spectators.

One resident says she’s here to show support for her husband who served four years in the service many years ago.

Betty Sweet, Galena Resident, says, “Oh, it was beautiful. It was a beautiful day and we’ve had a great turnout. And we needed this, being all cooped up in our houses and everything so we’ve needed it.”

Sweet says she has lived in Galena all her life and looks forward to this parade every year.