Galena Police Department searching for vandals

GALENA, Ks. — Galena Police need your help locating individuals suspected of vandalism in locations across the city.

Over the past two days, a number of buildings and properties were painted with derogatory pictures and statements.

Locations include: The high school, a home and vehicle on the Northeast side of town, and two churches that were marked with red paint.

One of the vandalized properties belong to an older woman who’s lived in her home for nearly 40 years and her daughter says her mother doesn’t deserve this.

Charlenea Flowers, said, “If it is someone that’s like a teenager or something like that, I don’t want to press charges, because I’m sure there’s other vandalisms that have happened and what I would prefer is for them to have to come do like a full days labor in my yard. Do something that I do everyday. I want to see them help paint over this paint so they see the destruction they actually did to someone that didn’t deserve it.”

Billy Charles, Police Chief, Galena, said, “Had a few people that we have talked to, they have told us that they have discussed it with other individuals and we have a couple people of interest at this time.

A good samaritian has helped removed the paint from the car that was painted and cleanup is underway at the other properties targeted.

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact the Galena Police Department at 620-783-1900 or 620-783-5065.

You can remain anonymous.