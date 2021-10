GALENA, Kans. — A Galena man is being held in the Cherokee County Jail for stealing and forging multiple checks.

Authorities took 19-year-old Joseph Lee Kirker into custody yesterday afternoon. They say Kirker stole checks from another Galena resident and then altered and forged the checks before trying to cash them at a local bank.

Kirker is being held on a $38,000 bond on allegations of theft, three counts of forgery and four counts of making false information.