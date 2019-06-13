Galena hosts its own Independence Day Celebration

GALENA, Kan. - For the first time in years, Galena will be hosting its own Independence Day Celebration.

The Galena Sports Authority will be sponsoring the event to help bring in funds to renovate the area's playgrounds and sports fields. The inaugural big bang will have food and live entertainment and to bring the night to a close, a firework show. The event will be open ot the public, but the main goal of the celebration to give Galena kids somewhere to play.

"Everybody loves fireworks. And the sporting events are great for kids, it gives them something to do all day," says Tracy Roberts, Galena Sports Authority.

The Big Bang will be on June 29th starting at 4 pm at Galena's city park.